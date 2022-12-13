MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance is in the midst of its second funding campaign, which started on GivingTuesday on Nov. 29.
Executive Director Maryelizabeth Garcia said the alliance had a successful first year as a joint organization, consisting of the Milton-Freewater Downtown Alliance and the Area Chamber of Commerce. The two organizations merged in January 2021.
"Besides our fundraising activities in the coming year, we're also working on the membership side," Garcia said. "If you donate, you become a chamber of commerce member."
Among a host of other activities throughout the year, the alliance aims to schedule a full season of Thursdays Rock, with music every other week in the summer. This month's Christmas Magic Parade and Market was held in MFCDA's Freewater Square project.
"In the last year, we have exceeded our goals and promises to our community," Garcia said. "We launched Freewater Square and activated the business incubators there. We reopened the visitor's center and MFCDA office for business. We have adopted 'Better Together' as a symbol of MFCDA’s joint operations which is reflective of our community’s cultural togetherness."
Some other goals to accomplish in 2023 are introducing MFCDA membership, reviving the awards banquet and quarterly chamber luncheon, incorporating more Latino-based community events, adding full-time staff, promoting tourism and encouraging small business development and entrepreneurial ecosystems, Garcia said.
"I can't believe how much we've accomplished with me, a part-timer and a couple of dozen volunteers," she said. "It's wild."
