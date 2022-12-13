MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance is in the midst of its second funding campaign, which started on GivingTuesday on Nov. 29.

Executive Director Maryelizabeth Garcia said the alliance had a successful first year as a joint organization, consisting of the Milton-Freewater Downtown Alliance and the Area Chamber of Commerce. The two organizations merged in January 2021.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.