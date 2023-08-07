Will Hyndman tests the consistency of coagulating milk on May 21, 2023, as the journeyman cheesemaker helps at cheese-making class at Walla Walla Cheese Co. in Milton-Freewater. The business in July earned a third-place in its national cheese competition debut.
MILTON-FREEWATER — The Walla Walla Cheese Co. on South Main Street of Milton-Freewater recently received some tasty national attention.
The American Cheese Society announced at its annual conference in July the results of its 2023 “Judging & Competition.”
Included among the winners is the Milton-Freewater artisan cheese business, netting a third-place win in its national competition debut.
That honor went to the company’s “Sparkling Cheddar,” made with Demi-Sec Methode Champenoise champagne from Waterbrook Winery in Walla Walla and aged three years, noted the cheese company’s co-owner Jeff Adams.
His entry is one of six Oregon cheeses, including one from well-known Tillamook Cheese, to garner medals at the event this year in Iowa.
Adams sits on the board of the Oregon Cheese Guild and that organization offered to pay half of the hefty entry fees, he said.
That convinced him to take the plunge, and Walla Walla Cheese Co. sent in four entries of 10 pounds each, joining about 1,400 other entries.
Adams included a customer favorite, “Drunken Dragon,” made with beer from Milton-Freewater’s Dragon’s Gate Brewery.
According to the American Cheese Society the annual Judging & Competition is a blind tasting. The judges are professionals from food- and cheese-related fields.
The competition, which the society says is the largest of its kind for American-made cheeses, is meant to “shine the spotlight on American cheesemakers by showcasing their talents and work as leaders within the industry, both for their excellent cheesemaking and commitment to food safety,” according to the society’s website.
From butters to multiple types of soft and hard cheeses, the competition drew in nearly 200 cheesemakers, according to reporting in The Oregonian.
A panel of two judges in the cheddar-with-flavor-added category gave Walla Walla Cheese Co.’s Sparkling Cheddar high points in texture, flavor, aroma and body, according to the tasting notes.
Accolades from the panel contained phrases like “Nice, sweet floral profile,” “Slightly bitter finish” and “nice texture and mouthfeel.”
One judge noted the cheese is “really well done” but advised the cheesemaker to address the finishing taste.
Adams, his co-owner and wife, veterinarian Andrea Adams — she did the heavy lifting in the application process, Jeff said — were pleased at how well Oregon did in the competition.
He also credited Oregon Cheese Guild for helping with not only entry fees but with many more details. Guild Executive Director Katie Bray was in Iowa to accept the state’s medals.
“I’m glad we did it,” he added. “Who would have thought 10 years ago we’d be submitting to the American Cheese Society?”
