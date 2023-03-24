Kevin Smith, general manager of ClickIt RV Milton-Freewater, stands Friday, March 24, 2023, in front of a recreational vehicle across from the Pendleton Convention Center. Smith and his team are selling recreational vehicles at the lot until April 2.
Kevin Smith, general manager of ClickIt RV Milton-Freewater, stands Friday, March 24, 2023, in front of a recreational vehicle across from the Pendleton Convention Center. Smith and his team are selling recreational vehicles at the lot until April 2.
PENDLETON — ClickIt RV Milton-Freewater, the fourth of five locations across the Pacific Northwest, is putting on its first recreational vehicle show across from the Pendleton Convention Center from Friday, March 24, until April 2.
“We’re in our 15th month of being in business in Milton-Freewater,” ClickIt RV Milton-Freewater general manager Kevin Smith said. “This is our first show for the location, our very first national RV show, right here in Eastern Oregon.”
As part of the show, ClickIt RV mobilized more than 90% of its inventory from Milton-Freewater to Pendleton, an effort that would not have been possible if it were not for a dedicated and talented team, Smith said.
“We have a full range of options on sale, from trailers in the $10,000 on up to $100,000,” Smith said. “We have all the floor plans, all the different sizes. If somebody's looking for a bunkhouse for the kiddos, if they want a front kitchen or front living room or a rear bathroom, we’ve got all the different floor plans.”
ClickIt RV employees worked late into the night March 23 to set up more than 100 trailers for display to the public, battling wind and hail conditions to have the show ready on opening day.
Within the first hour of the ClickIt RV show’s opening, Smith said he made the first sale.
“In the past I’ve done a lot of shows, and we as a company do a lot of shows, so we’ll be doing more in the future,” he said. “We’re even planning to come back to Pendleton in late Summer, probably July, in the same location.”
Smith emphasized the ClickIt RV Milton-Freewater show was greatly facilitated by the staff at the Pendleton Convention Center, which he said already had gone above and beyond expectations
“We just love the community here, it’s great. I have to give props to the Convention Center and Pat Beard and his team, they are absolutely fantastic, I can’t say enough good things about them,” Smith said. “For example, they just bailed me out with wi-fi because mine wasn’t working. It’s been great.”
