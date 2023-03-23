PENDLETON — One of Pendleton's most popular and even notorious bars is getting a new tenant.
Tim McFetridge and Markus Orman are opening a new venture in the space at 220 S.W. First St. that for decades was home to Crabby's Underground Saloon & Dance Hall. For now, the partners are keeping the name of their lounge secret.
"We want to cultivate a mysterious air," McFetridge said. "We'll release the name in a fun way. Our vision is a speakeasy lounge, with a 1920s and '30s vibe."
Building owner Vicky Pearce of Antiques and Art on Main renovated the space after it sustained water damage, prompting Crabby's to close.
"It has been a slow process," McFetridge said. "Vicky took care of all the remodeling. She put in new bathrooms, kitchen, carpet and all that. We furnish the cash register, bar, dinner ware and other things on our own."
Pearce approached McFetridge about occupying the space.
"It's all thanks to Vicky," McFetridge said. "She called one day to say I was well respected and she'd love for me to start up a business there."
McFetridge was available because his previous position had been cut at the end of last year.
"I was terminated as executive director of the Pendleton Downtown Association for lack of funding in December," McFetridge said. "Since then, I've been without a full-time job. I've volunteered at the (Pendleton Chamber of Commerce) and worked on setting up the lounge. Markus has graduated with a fine art degree. He's working full-time, painting murals and slated to teach at the art center this spring or summer."
Orman graduated from Western Washington University, with a bachelor's degree in fine art.
"I was lucky," he said. "I was able to attend classes in person during COVID. Art requires hands-on instruction."
Orman recently painted two murals in the entrances to the Pendleton Walmart Supercenter, 2203 S.W. Court Ave.
"There will be a VIP area, low lit, with overstuffed chairs in the feel of that era," McFetridge said. "We'll reuse crystal instead of buying new. We envision 'grandmother glassware' and China plate."
McFetridge has heard demand for a safe place for women, where they can relax with friends without strangers hitting on them.
"Really a safe place for anyone," he said. "We welcome diversity. We'll be a quiet place where couples can come on a date for a glass of wine. I'm 52, so maybe 10 or 20 years plus or minus my age, but younger and older adults are all welcome."
They foresee their customer demographics as a mix of age groups, Orman said. The partners plan for air hockey and shuffle board, but no pool tables.
"We'll serve higher-end liquor and cocktails," McFetridge said. "Our well drinks will be the better local brands, then going up from there. We'll feature Northwest wineries every so often, and local and domestic beer and cider, with 14 taps. Food will include hors d'oeuvres, heavy appetizers like dips and fondues and four or five nice Italian dishes. We'll be open at least six days a week."
The partners plan dancing and live music on weekends and on some weekdays.
"We'll have comedians on Fridays and Saturdays, too," McFetridge said. "And different events, such as wine tastings and local entertainment."
The partners have hired painters.
"The back bar will be darker, with epoxy on top," McFetridge said.
Orman presently tends bar at Virgil's at Cimmiyotti's Restaurant & Lounge. His travel has inspired cocktail ideas.
"We're going to name cocktails after residents who have influenced Pendleton's evolution," McFetridge said.
McFetridge used to frequent Crabby's to enjoy its music and dance.
"When I came here from Enterprise for college in 1992, I fell in love with Pendleton," McFetridge said. "I raised my daughter here. This is a great opportunity to contribute to the community. We hope to be up and going on schedule. Our target opening date is a couple of weeks before Round-Up."
His daughter is a preveterinary student in Walla Walla.
Besides being business partners, McFetridge and Orman are planning to wed next month.
