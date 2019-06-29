PENDLETON — Two new faces have joined the East Oregonian this summer.
Ben Lonergan joins the staff as a multimedia journalist, replacing longtime photographer E.J. Harris.
Lonergan, who was raised in Eugene, is a 2019 graduate of the University of Oregon with a bachelor of science in journalism from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication, with a primary educational focus in photographic and multimedia journalism. Lonergan is a former Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism fellow at The Register Guard in Eugene. While at The Register Guard, Lonergan covered community events, sports and lifestyles as an integral part of the photography team.
“We’re excited to have someone like Ben join the EO staff,” said Andrew Cutler, EO editor. “Ben brings an energy and passion that will help serve the community in telling the stories of the people who live here.”
As part of the EO staff, Lonergan will serve as the primary photographer, but will also contribute feature stories and videos to help illustrate stories.
“I am excited for the opportunity to serve the community as a journalist and to produce interesting and compelling art of Umatilla County and the surrounding areas,” he said.
Lonergan said his passion for photojournalism started during a job shadow at The Register Guard.
“That opportunity cemented my love of photojournalism and convinced me it was possible to make a career out of something I loved to do,” he said.
Alex Castle joins the East Oregonian this summer as the Snowden Program intern. Castle will help the EO staff with its award-winning Round-Up Magazine, while also handling general assignment stories.
“I’m excited to become a part of Pendleton and Umatilla County for the summer and learn from the people here,” said Castle, who grew up in Philomath. “Journalism is about serving the community by telling important stories. I can’t wait to help the EO in that endeavor.”
Castle will enter his fifth year at the University of Oregon in the fall, when he will complete his degree with a major in journalism and a minor in political science.
Through his first four years at Oregon, Castle has primarily worked for KWVA, the university’s on-campus radio station, and has served as the station’s sports director since the fall of 2018. There, Castle will continue as the station’s play-by-play voice of Oregon football and oversee weekly sports programming, along with the coordination and training of the department’s volunteer staff of approximately 20 students. During his time there, Alex has also covered events like the 2017 NCAA Men’s Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona, along with the 2018 and 2019 NCAA Women’s Elite Eight.
Castle is also a member of the SOJC’s Track Bureau, where he covered local track events, including the 2018 Prefontaine Classic and NCAA Championships. This weekend, Alex is in Stanford, California, covering the 2019 Prefontaine Classic and will travel with the bureau in the fall to cover the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar. In addition to being a 2019 Snowden reporting intern, Alex interned at the locally owned Fox Sports Eugene radio station in the summer of 2017.
“Alex is an enthusiastic and talented individual who is dedicated to reporting news and learning from the journalists already here at the East Oregonian,” Cutler said.
