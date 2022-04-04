Shana Bailey fills vessels with wax to form candles Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the candle shop R.Rebellion at 333 S. Main St. in Pendleton. Bailey and business partner Dawn Alderman opened the store for Christmas last year.
PENDLETON — Few places of business smell as good as R.Rebellion candle shop, at 333 S. Main St. in downtown Pendleton.
Dawn Alderman and Shana Bailey opened their candle, gift and paper store for Christmas last year. The duo are also business partners in The Rustic Rose a visual design agency in Pendleton. R.Rebellion resulted from their shared love for home and interior design, letterpress stationery, brand and packaging design.
Alderman began with selling scents, doing business as Lavender Farms. She switched to making candles and gift items with Bailey in November 2020.
“We started out with three scents,” Alderman said. “Now we have about 40, in 30 stores in the U.S. and Canada.”
“The candles are entirely hand-made,” Bailey said. “Even the wooden wicks. They crackle when they burn. The wax is made of all natural soy and coconut oils. It takes three days to make a candle.”
And the use does not end when the candle does.
“The vessels are whiskey glasses, so you can drink out of them when the wax is gone,” she added.
Their website even features cocktail suggestions, and the business has a Pendleton-inspired collection, including one with the three stripes of a Pendleton Woolen Mills blanket.
They also sell the double-sided packaging paper with which they wrap their candles.
“We design, select and create every detail,” Bailey said. “Reuse and repurpose is at the heart of it all. Our branded wrapping paper is printed on newsprint, so it can be recycled, used as chicken or pet bedding, and even composted.”
Bailey on Thursday, March 31, was pouring candles inspired by Dolly Parton’s favorite scent. “Dolly favors men’s cologne,” Bailey said.
They rent to Buffalo Mercantile, an outlet for indigenous jewelry, art and decor, plus homeware and face and body products, at 339 S. Main, on the other side of the entrance to the Cozy Rooms from R.Rebellion. The business’ owner, Jessica Bishop, is from Pendleton.
“She belongs to the Merriman family,” Bailey said. “She was here during Round-Up.”
R.Rebellion was closed in January. Now it’s open Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but later on Fridays during the Pendleton Farmers Market.
