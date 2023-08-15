Thoroughbred Express Car Wash construction is underway Aug. 10, 2023, in Pendleton between Safeway and Oxford Suites. McCormack Construction Co. plans to finish by the end of the year so the car wash can begin operations in early 2024.
Evan Rummerfield/East Oregonian
In-ground utilities and the foundation are complete Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, for the Thoroughbred Express Car Wash near Safeway in Pendleton. The building will start going up in about a week.
PENDLETON — Thoroughbred Express Car Wash is coming to Pendleton.
The operation is between Safeway and Oxford Suites off Court Avenue.
Conversations with the developer, Blitz Holdings, and McCormack Construction Co. out of Pendleton started a little more than a year ago, McCormack Vice President Joseph Hull said.
Pendleton Community Development Tim Simons said plans for the car wash were originally proposed to the city back in the fall of 2022, but then new plans, more cost-effective plans, were resubmitted in February.
The city issued a permit on March 14.
McCormack Construction and the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce held a ground-breaking ceremony in early July.
In-ground utilities and the foundation are done, Hull said, and the building will start going up in about a week.
The plan is to have construction complete by the end of the year, so the car wash can open up for operations in early 2024.
Thoroughbred Express Car Wash is a company based out of Kentucky but has locations in West Virginia, Indiana and Ohio.
Hull said Thoroughbred Express has plans to open up new car wash locations across Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
A big win for the Pendleton community, though, Hull said, is all subcontractors are local.
“There was a lot of effort to make the project as local as possible,” he said.
