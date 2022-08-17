PILOT ROCK — Dollar General, a nation-spanning low cost variety store, has opened its new location in Pilot Rock.

The opening Monday, Aug. 15, at 181 N.W. Birch St. is one of the latest for Dollar General, the company reported in a press release, which has more than 18,000 stores in 47 states across the country, with 77 spread out across Oregon already in operation.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.