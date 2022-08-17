PILOT ROCK — Dollar General, a nation-spanning low cost variety store, has opened its new location in Pilot Rock.
The opening Monday, Aug. 15, at 181 N.W. Birch St. is one of the latest for Dollar General, the company reported in a press release, which has more than 18,000 stores in 47 states across the country, with 77 spread out across Oregon already in operation.
Teri Bacus, Pilot Rock city recorder, illustrated the new Dollar General will provide the Pilot Rock community with more choice. Bacus also estimated the store will add 12 to 13 jobs to the community.
In a press release, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real-estate and store development Matthew Simonsen expressed his belief that each of their new stores “... provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Pilot Rock store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location.”
Dollar General also announced it would be donating 100 books to a nearby elementary school for a Kindergarten to fifth grade reading level, as part of its Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which will allow schools within a 15-mile radius of the Dollar General to apply for grants in support of education and literacy programs.
