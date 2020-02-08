HERMISTON — The wind was gusting as twin sisters Shalena Myers and Jolene Pooley cut the ribbon on their new business on Thursday afternoon, but it didn’t dampen their excitement.
The sisters will serve as program directors for Voice of Reason, an agency providing job training, employment support and community living support to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Myers said they will provide training, such as résumé writing and interviewing for a job, but a big focus of Voice of Reason will be helping clients stay in their job once they get one.
“Any person can go out and get that job, but the real piece of that is retention — helping them keep that job and be independent,” she said.
They can also provide living support, such as taking someone to the grocery store or out to a movie.
Myers comes to the job with 11 years of experience at a provider agency, including as a program manager. Pooley was previously a personal support worker and has been running her own cleaning business.
Pooley said it had been a “long journey” to opening their doors, but it is something their family had been passionate about for years. One of their other sisters will also be working at the business.
“We’ve very, very thankful for everyone here today to support us,” Pooley said.
