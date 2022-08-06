HERMISTON — While driving down Highway 395, Hermiston residents may have noticed construction activity taking place.
At the old Five Star Auto, plans for a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen have been submitted. Staff reports available online from a June 8 chamber meeting show Craig Gilbert, on behalf of Ambrosia QSR, has filed documents to the city of Hermiston Planning Commission to build the new restaurant.
Ambrosia QSR is a Vancouver, Washington-based company that partners with Popeyes and Burger King brands. This would be their first location in Eastern Oregon.
The 80,000-square foot area of land, formally the location of Five Star Auto, has not yet been sold as specifics are worked out. Part of the trouble is the proposed drive-thur window, which is normally required to be 20 feet away from the road. The variance request points out that the nearby Dairy Queen restaurant, however, sits closer.
“The Oregon Department of Transportation has been working with the applicant and the city to best develop the access plan for the site,” the document states. “Several iterations of site development have been reviewed and evaluated.”
The variance was recommended to be approved, paving the way for the Popeyes location to be put in. Craig Gilbert declined to comment on the construction.
