ATHENA — Diana Castillo is the new owner of Athena's Doubletree Restaurant & Bar, and said she looks forward to providing customers what they want.
"I'm from out of town," Castillo said. "I've owned the business less than a month. I'm glad to be in a small, friendly community. I'll go by what the community is used to or make changes if the community is happy with that. I want to please the customers."
Castillo said she plans to keep everything the same, including the tradition of Taco Tuesday, unless customers request something different. However the slot machines are offline, pending paperwork.
Castillo needs a bartender, waitress and cook to reach full staffing.
"After the pandemic, it's hard to get back to normal," she said. "I hope we can get there soon."
Castillo was born in the United States, but her family moved to Mexico when she was a little girl. They later returned to Nevada, where she graduated from high school. She worked for many years as a certified nursing assistant in Washington state.
Umatilla County's cultural diversity attracted her and her husband. They jumped at the opportunity to buy a restaurant in Athena.
"My family moved to Yerington, Nevada, when I was 13," she said. "It's a community with a lot of white people. My friends in high school were mostly white. Where we lived in Washington was 90% Hispanic. The Milton and Athena area reminded us of Yerington."
Castillo met her husband Edgar Olmedo at Yerington High School. They have been married 16 years, with five children.
Yerington's population was 3,121 in the 2020 census, but less when Castillo grew up there. It's the county seat of Lyon County, in the Reno area. Athena's population was 1,209 in 2020, Adams' 389, Helix's 194, Weston's 706 and Milton-Freewater's 7,151.
