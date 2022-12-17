IMG_3634.jpg

Diana Castillo and Edgar Olmedo, owners of the Doubletree Restaurant & Lounge, 327 E. Main St., Athena, since November 2022, pose in a recent photo.

 Diana Castillo/Contributed Photo

ATHENA — Diana Castillo is the new owner of Athena's Doubletree Restaurant & Bar, and said she looks forward to providing customers what they want.

"I'm from out of town," Castillo said. "I've owned the business less than a month. I'm glad to be in a small, friendly community. I'll go by what the community is used to or make changes if the community is happy with that. I want to please the customers."

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.