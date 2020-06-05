PENDLETON — Couple Jaylene Garton and Tye Stewart had long wanted to own their own bar, but it was a dream that was expected 10 years down the line.
But that opportunity came sooner than expected when Garton and Stewart bought 40 Taps, the 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave. bar, in early March.
Originally opened in 2014, 40 Taps provided Garton with a side job tending bar on top of her time working for the Oregon Department of Corrections, where both she and Stewart work.
As time went on, Stewart got involved in helping out with equipment and facility maintenance, and when previous owner Mason Murphy offered to sell the engaged couple the bar, they decided to take the plunge.
It wasn’t exactly the most opportune time to jump into the bar business. Shortly after the sale was finalized, Gov. Kate Brown shut down in-person dining and drinking at bars and restaurants.
But Stewart said the community was supportive during the shutdown by continuing to support the business as it temporarily pivoted to becoming a growler and growler filling station.
With customers starting to return now that 40 Taps has been able to reopen its doors, Garton said she didn’t expect the bar to change too much.
40 Taps will continue to offer a variety of draft beers and regular events like trivia nights. Garton said the bar will continue to host the Nico’s Tacos food truck near the bar entrance, and the neighboring property owner has told them that he’s thinking of adding another food truck to complement the Filipino Cuisino truck that’s already there.
When the new owners do make changes, Garton said they’ll mostly be cosmetic improvements to the storefront. Stewart said they may also add some outdoor games, like cornhole, to the bar’s back patio area.
