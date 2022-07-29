Daughter Mykayla Comstock, 17, left, and mother Erin Purchase, 35, talk about plants and trying to sell more local art crafts on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Prism Botanicals, Purchase’s new business on Main Street, Pendleton.
PENDLETON — A Pendleton business owner branched out this past month with a new venture, and already is seeing returns in a changing city.
Erin Purchase, co-owner of the local dispensary Kind Leaf, opened her latest project, Prism Botanicals, just more than a month ago at 421 S. Main St.
After stepping away from full-time operations at the dispensary, the entrepreneurial Purchase looked for more ideas. She said she hopes Prism, a plant shop, can help bring some big city atmosphere to downtown Pendleton.
A native of the area, Purchase said she wants Prism to have the aesthetic of a “store from the (Willamette) Valley,” a place where small plant shops are not uncommon. With the cost of living near the Portland area rising, she predicted many residents will be moving to Pendleton and said she wants to have something in the area that suits them.
Her selection of flora ranges from common houseplants, such as the spider plant, to more exotic gifts in the variegated Monstera.
In addition to plants, Purchase sells homemade jewelry and metaphysical products, while also putting on exhibits where artists show off their work.
“I built (Prism Botanicals) to help local artists,” Purchase said. “We carry a variety of artists from the state of Oregon.”
Starting the shop has been a 10-month process for Purchase and a way for her to get out on her feet. The family-oriented location also is family operated. Purchase’s mother Suzanne and daughter MyKayla work there.
The Main Street store is part of a recent revitalization of the downtown area. Purchase pointed to newer businesses, including the 2018 addition OMG! Burgers & Brew and the 2016 addition of Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery as examples. And the MotoLodge recently opened several blocks away at 310 S.E. Dorion Ave.
It’s a downtown section of town that sees increased traffic every September for Round-Up, but also for other events throughout the year. The changing landscape is something Purchase said she sees as a positive for the community.
As for Prism Botanicals, all sales are in-store, but Purchase said she has plans to add online services as well as travel to farmers markets. Even just with the in-store sales, she said she already has been pleased by the early encouragement.
“The receptiveness has been amazing,” Purchase said. “We truly live in a beautiful city.”
