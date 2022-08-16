Hermiston's new tattoo shop, Badder Ink, is in the final stages of construction Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at 182 E. Main St. This will be Badder Ink's second tattoo shop, with the first being in Kennewick. Badder Ink's grand opening will be Sept. 1, and the first 100 customers will receive a free tattoo or piercing.
HERMISTON — Hermiston is getting a new tattoo shop downtown — one with social media recognition and a dedicated clientele.
Israel Badder, the owner of the new Badder Ink shop coming to 182 E. Main St. in Hermiston at the former site of Tech Tech Goose Gaming LLC, said he was inspired to bring his shop to the town after talking to his clients in Kennewick.
“About 50% of my clientele was coming from Oregon to the Tri-Cities,” Badder said. “And then I discovered there was no tattoo shop in Hermiston.”
It will be the second permanent location for Badder in the Pacific Northwest. The 41-year-old tattoo artist grew up in New York and traveled the county when he was older. After spending four years in Miami, Badder found his way up to Kennewick, where he has owned a tattoo business for five years.
And now he said it’s time for Hermiston to get a premier tattoo shop — one that provides individual artists with a chance to shine.
“Oregon needed this shop,” Badder said.
Badder has developed quite a following on Instagram. The account @badderink has accumulated nearly 65,000 followers, with many drawn to his linework, as well as small giveaways available for followers. Badder’s personal account also is successful with more than 26,000 followers. He said one of the main reasons he’s gained a following is because of his connection to art.
“People are excited — they’re more excited about the art connection,” Badder said.
That art connection is one thing the owner said sets Badder Ink apart. At the Kennewick location, all six tattoo artists hail from South America — two from Chile, two from Colombia and two from Argentina. All those who work for Badder are traveling artists, much like he was in his earlier years.
Along with his tattoo artists, Badder said he plans to open an art gallery. It’s something that he’s done at his Kennewick location with positive results. He said the Hermiston Main Street location’s space is prime for showcases.
“It’s a good spot to display local artists,” Badder said. “The space is perfect for it.”
About 50% of the clients he receives are Latino, Badder said. Coming from Mexico to New York by himself at 7, he said he tries to hire bilingual artists. With a large part of Hermiston’s population being Hispanic, Badder said his shop fills an important gap.
The shop won’t just be for tattoos, either. Badder said he has plans for a boba selection available near the front desk. While construction is underway, Badder plans on opening Sept. 1 due to licensing complications.
As it stands right now, the shop has its exterior sign-up, as well as new paint on the walls. At the grand opening ceremonies, Badder said he plans to give away 100 small tattoos and 100 piercings to those that come.
