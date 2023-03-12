IMG_1870.JPG

Signs warn off trespassers Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from the former Crabby's Underground Saloon & Dance Hall on Southwest First Street, Pendleton.

 John Tillman/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Crabby's Underground Saloon & Dance Hall, one of Pendleton's long-operating water holes, has closed for good.

The building's owner, Vicky Pearce, doing business as Pendleton Historical Real Estate LLC, said she has found a new tenant but has yet to reveal the identity.

