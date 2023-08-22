PGE Carty Station, Boardman

The Rowan Green Data Center awaits approval from the Morrow County Board of Commissioners to build the new Percheron data center near the Carty Generating Station outside Boardman. The board at its meeting Aug. 16, 2023, delayed the vote after receiving new testimony from the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development and the 1,000 Friends of Oregon organization.

BOARDMAN — The Morrow County Board of Commissioners has pushed back a decision on a proposed 274-acre Percheron Data Center 11 miles southwest of Boardman after receiving new testimony from the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development and the 1,000 Friends of Oregon organization.

Commissioner Dave Sykes said after receiving the additional testimonies, “the developers want time to respond to that, so we carried over to the first Wednesday of September (Sept. 6). That will be the only testimony we take, and then we’ll deliberate and see about making a decision that day.”

