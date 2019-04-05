PENDLETON — Chris Rush, the East Oregonian regional publisher and revenue director, will address the upcoming meeting of the Round Up Republican Women.
Rush will discuss the decision-making process regarding media coverage, as well as successes and difficulties in serving the community. The public is invited to the no-host luncheon meeting, which is Thursday, April 11 at 11:45 a.m. at the Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton. The meal costs $11. Those who plan to attend are asked to register in advance.
To RSVP, to submit questions or for more information, contact 541-969-2677 or rounduprw@gmail.com.
