Nick Nash talks Wednesday, April 26, 2023, about his new position as president of Eastern Oregon Business Source, which began on April 1, and his plans for the company in Pendleton. Nash also teaches philosophy at Blue Mountain Community College.
PENDLETON — When Susan Bower, founder and then president of Eastern Oregon Business Source, decided it was time to pass on her business, she looked to her long-time colleague and business disciple Nick Nash to take the reins. But figuring out how to manage the transition would prove tricky.
“Susan and I have been talking about the transition for several years now,” said Nash, who took over as president of Pendleton company on April 1. “When she ran for office last fall, we thought that made for a really nice and natural transition time."
Bower ran in a crowded field for an open seat on the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners in 2022. Cindy Timmons of Milton-Freewater won the race.
"Things didn’t work out the way we wanted with Susan not getting elected, so we pushed the timeline slightly, but now the transition is complete," Nash said.
He started working at Eastern Oregon Business Source in 2018, having spent some time on the Pendleton job market looking for jobs in academia. Though Nash never saw himself walking the small business path, he said he was immediately drawn to how Eastern Oregon Business Source used its resources to help others.
“The purpose of our organization is to try to help organizations accomplish their goals, and that’s something that I’ve always been very proud of,” Nash said. “I think I’m well suited to helping people with training and teaching, and we’ve had a lot of success over the years doing exactly those things.”
Teaching is a particularly important practice for Nash, who also is an adjunct philosophy instructor at Blue Mountain Community College, instructing entry-level philosophy and now also writing courses.
“What I do in the classroom informs what I do in here, it’s all about connection,” Nash said. “Here at Eastern Oregon Business Source, it's all about connecting with our clients, and I feel I have an advantage there because as a teacher we’re working to connect with students every day.”
Nash explained his background in philosophy has encouraged him to develop a strong sense for asking questions, which he said was absolutely crucial to small business operations.
“We do a lot of leadership development, and that’s a perfect example of how questions matter because real leadership is all about asking questions and encouraging people to reflect on the answers they get,” Nash said. “My academic background is something that’s been directly helpful to me throughout my career in business.”
As Nash steps into the role of leadership, Eastern Oregon Business Source still is involved in several fundraising projects throughout Pendleton, and he is simply picking up where he and Bower had left off pretransition.
“We’re working with the Pendleton Children’s Center to help them raise money, we’re doing a bunch of work with them," he said. "We’ve also provided board and human resources support for them, and we have plenty more planned for the center throughout the year,” Nash said. “It's like the best thing in the world to be able to get in on the ground floor of an organization like that with so many awesome people.”
The second project, Nash explained, was helping Pendleton Parks and Recreation fundraise and receive grants for after-school programs, which he said was a service type that still has a great need in the community.
“It’s exciting," Nash said, "and I’m excited to be doing the work and continuing to help local businesses flourish."
