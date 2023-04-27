NickNash_002.jpg
Buy Now

Nick Nash talks Wednesday, April 26, 2023, about his new position as president of Eastern Oregon Business Source, which began on April 1, and his plans for the company in Pendleton. Nash also teaches philosophy at Blue Mountain Community College.

 

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — When Susan Bower, founder and then president of Eastern Oregon Business Source, decided it was time to pass on her business, she looked to her long-time colleague and business disciple Nick Nash to take the reins. But figuring out how to manage the transition would prove tricky.

“Susan and I have been talking about the transition for several years now,” said Nash, who took over as president of Pendleton company on April 1. “When she ran for office last fall, we thought that made for a really nice and natural transition time."

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.