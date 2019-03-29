PENDLETON — Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery is expanding its hours with Mondays at the Distillery.
Monday’s Kick Off Hootenanny is April 1 from noon to 9 p.m. at 511 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. In addition to lunch and dinner (and cocktails too), customers are invited to enjoy gaming in the evening. People are invited to bring their own board games to play or borrow ones that are available.
For more information, call 541-276-0070 or search Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.