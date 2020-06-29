PENDLETON — In recognition of Independence Day and the resulting federal holiday, the East Oregonian will not publish an edition on the Fourth of July.
“July 4th is one of several postal holidays throughout the year,” said EO Regional Editor Andrew Cutler. “As a result, we will not produce a newspaper that day but we will beef up our July 2nd edition."
The EO will publish an expanded edition, including additional comics and puzzle features in its Thursday, July 2, edition.
Newspaper offices, including the EO and the Hermiston Herald will also be closed Friday, July 3, in observance of the national holiday.
