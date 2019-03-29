HERMISTON — The Hermiston Chamber of Commerce announced it is seeking nominations for the administrative professional of the year.
People are encouraged to nominate their administrative assistant to be recognized during a special Administrative Professionals Day Luncheon. The event is Tuesday, April 23 at 11:45 a.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Tickets are $20 each. In addition to lunch and celebrating administrative assistants, comedian Alex Zerbe will provide entertainment.
Nominations are due by Friday, April 12. Also, table sponsors are needed by April 19.
For more information or tickets, contact 541-567-6151, kelly@hermistonchamber.com or visit www.hermistonchamber.com.
