SALEM — The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has produced a podcast that focuses on the issues surrounding marijuana vaping and the national outbreak of a respiratory illness.
“In the Weeds – The Ultimate OLCC Potcast,” is a series aimed at the recreational marijuana industry. The fourth episode focuses on vaping. Nationwide, more than 1,600 cases of lung injuries and 34 deaths have been reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Two of the deaths were in Oregon.
The Oregon Court of Appeals temporarily stopped a ban ordered by the governor on flavored nicotine vaping products. But a ban on the sale of flavored THC vaping products approved by the OLCC remains in effect. It was not covered by the court ruling.
Recent legal changes have caused confusion in the cannabis industry, and the podcasts are meant to explain state regulations and laws in a conversational way, according to the OLCC, which regulates recreational marijuana. But they are not meant to replace knowledge of the law, the agency said in a news release. The podcasts are available on soundcloud.com and other locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.