Renovations are in progress Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at The Hotel Pendleton in downtown Pendleton. The first 40 out of 47 rooms will be available to customers Sept. 9, in time for the Pendleton Round-Up.
Renovations are in progress Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at The Hotel Pendleton in downtown Pendleton. The first 40 out of 47 rooms will be available to customers Sept. 9, in time for the Pendleton Round-Up.
PENDLETON — The Hotel Pendleton, formerly known as The Marigold Hotel, is set to open doors during the Pendleton Round-Up.
The hotel at 105 S.E. Court Ave has been under renovation since October 2022, and closed for renovations since March. With new staff and design, the rebranded hotel will serve its first customer on Sept. 10.
Manager Jared Mount estimated 40 of the 47 rooms will be available this week, and he aims to finish the rest by the end of the month. A new restaurant and bar, The Lounge, will open in December, which Mount said he hopes will have the feel of a high-end sports bar.
There also will be an area for customers to purchase drinks and dry goods, Mount said, resembling a small convenience store.
The Pendleton City Council in late 2021 revoked the business license of The Marigold Hotel in the wake of a shooting and other frequent criminal activity. Mount said the new owner, Sidney True, bought the hotel with the intention of rebranding to The Hotel Pendleton.
Mount said there is a completely new staff for the hotel, as part of the effort to end the criminal activity that once took place on the property.
He also said the hotel’s underground parking lot, which was a source of illegal activities, is monitored and fully lit at night. Police are encouraged to drive through and check in, he said.
For prices, Mount said that the hotel rates will be $350 for a single and $400 for a double, per night. He said after talking to various people about local hotel prices, himself and the owner want to keep rates affordable.
“We don’t want to out price people from coming to the Pendleton Round-Up,” Mount said.
Charles Denight, associate director of the Pendleton Development Commission, said the hotel received a $500,000 rejuvenation grant in May 2022.
He said the grant functions by reimbursing the people and organizations it is awarded to throughout the construction process. So far, around two-thirds of the grant awarded to The Hotel Pendleton has been reimbursed.
Denight said having nice hotels in downtown Pendleton are critical, and based on what he has seen, feels the grant is well-spent on The Hotel Pendleton.
“They put a lot of effort into that, and money,” Denight said about the hotel management. “And I’m thinking we’re going to be pleased with the result after he money we’ve invested in the grant.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.