UNION — The small town of Union has its first brick-and-mortar financial institution in seven years.
Old West Federal Credit Union announced it held the grand opening May 23 of its new branch at 539 Main St., Union.
“The 2,000 people who live, farm, and own businesses in Union have been driving almost 30 miles round trip every time they need cash or need to make deposits,” according to Ken Olson, Old West Federal president and CEO. “Now they have their own, local credit union. We’re so honored to bring financial services back to Main Street.”
Charlie Morden, owner of the Historic Union Hotel, stated in the news release the new financial institution makes life easier for locals.
Old West Federal now serves more than 12,000 members through a network of eight branches. The credit union gives each full-time employee eight hours per month to volunteer in their communities. According to the announcement, the credit union’s employees donated more than 900 hours to community organizations in the first quarter of this year.
