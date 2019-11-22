HEPPNER — Ed Rollins, the senior vice president/chief credit officer of Bank of Eastern Oregon in Heppner, has joined the American Bankers Association’s Agricultural and Rural Bankers Committee for the 2019-2020 association year.
The committee, established in 1913, is made up of 14 agricultural and rural bankers from across the country. Committee members meet throughout the year to discuss the critical issues affecting the ag community and provide guidance and recommendations to ABA on a number of issues relating to the industry.
“It is an honor to be part of this committee and advocate for the success of ag communities all over the country,” Rollins said. “This appointment gives me the opportunity to meet frequently with my peers to discuss the current challenges affecting our banks and the ag banking industry as a whole.”
Rollins has nearly 23 years of agricultural banking experience focusing on cattle, wheat, and feed crops. He attended Montana State University where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural business. He is presently the chair of the Ione Community Agri-Business Organization, director for the Willow Creek Valley Economic Development Group, a member of the Oregon Bankers Association Lending and Agriculture committees and member of the Washington Bankers Association Senior Credit Committee.
Committee members are appointed by ABA’s agricultural and rural banking division and serve up to three years.
BEO Bancorp, holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon, operates a rural portfolio of 20 branches and five loan production offices in 12 Eastern Oregon and four Eastern Washington counties.
