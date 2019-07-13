SALEM — Oregon OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) is seeking creative ideas related to workplace safety or health training programs.
The agency is accepting grant applications for the creation of innovative on-the-job safety and health training programs. Oregon OSHA encourages unique projects, such as mobile apps, videos or online educational games to engage workers.
The training grants will focus on programs that target a high-hazard Oregon industry, including construction or agriculture, or a specific work process to reduce or eliminate hazards. Any employer, labor group, school affiliated with a labor group, or nonprofit organization may apply. Applicants may request up to $40,000 per grant project. Employers are not allowed to use grants to pay for training for their employees.
The deadline to apply is Friday, Oct. 4 by 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.osha.oregon.gov/edu/grants and click on “Grant programs.” For questions, contact Teri Watson at 503-947-7406 or teri.a.watson@oregon.gov.
