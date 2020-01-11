SALEM — Oregon taxpayers making changes to state withholding must use an Oregon W-4 form, according to the Oregon Department of Revenue. The new federal Form W-4 cannot be used for Oregon withholdings since it doesn’t use allowances, and Oregon withholding is calculated using allowances.
Prior Oregon or federal withholding statements used for Oregon withholding can remain if the taxpayer doesn’t change their withholding elections.
“We encourage Oregon taxpayers to check their withholding for tax year 2020,” Personal Tax and Compliance Division Administrator JoAnn Martin said in a press release from ODR. “Not withholding enough during the year could lead to an unexpected tax bill in 2021.”
A Form OR-W-4 should be provided by employers to employees when an employee gives them a new federal Form W-4.
Taxpayers who are more at risk for withholding too little include those who:
• Started a new job in 2019 or later.
• Updated their federal Form W-4 in 2018 or 2019.
• Previously claimed federal deductions that were impacted by federal tax law changes, such as the employee business expense deduction.
• Live in a two-earner household.
Taxpayers can find Form OR-W-4 and determine the correct amount to withhold by using the online withholding calculator on the department’s website at www. oregon.gov/dor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.