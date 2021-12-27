MISSION — Wildhorse Resort & Casino’s new director of information systems has wrapped up six months on the job.
Fran Moore took the post in June, and Wildhorse in a press release touted his "expertise in gaming, point-of-sale and other network systems, along with his ability to communicate highly technical ideas to laypeople.
“I’ve had a lot of varied experiences,” Moore said during a phone interview. “I continue to learn and grow. And I hope to have many more experiences.”
Moore started with Wildhorse in June after speaking with Wildhorse CEO Gary George, according to the press release. The CEO described the job to him. It sounded interesting, so Moore took it.
Moore’s history includes employment as a senior systems engineer for Visa. While at Visa, he set up data centers and trained personnel in Europe, Latin America, Singapore and Hong Kong. In addition, he worked for computerized bookmaking systems in Las Vegas. He was employed for American Wagering, InfoGenesis and more. While at Cash Creek Casino Resort in California, he started as technical support but was promoted up to vice president of information technology. According to Wildhorse’s press release, Moore worked for TribalNet, too, and served on boards relating to gaming, hospitality and leisure.
But his background and experience go beyond his field of work.
He was born in Las Vegas and raised in Sacramento. He moved to Walla Walla in June shortly after taking the Wildhorse position.
Moore’s worldly and art-filled life has included studies at Chabot College, Holy Names University and UC Berkeley in California. In college, he discovered comedy and he followed that up with work as a stand-up comic for Tommy T’s Comedy Club. He worked in other places, too, working alongside such performers as Kevin Pollak, Sinbad, Jay Leno and Janet Jackson. His stage work includes an adaptation of the Greek tragedy "Antigone."
Working alongside comedians, Moore said, he would often spend time in their company and get to know them as people. Some of these comics are just as they seem to the public, according to Moore. Robin Williams, for instance, was “always on,” according to Moore.
As he has spent around half a year, commuting 40 minutes one way from Walla Walla to Pendleton for work, Moore has become familiar with the area. He said he enjoys the “quaintness” of the area — that everyone in Pendleton seems to know one another. Walla Walla is nice, too, he said, as it is a “wine and college town” that is “conducive to his lifestyle,” he said.
Moore said he lived an exciting life and stepped away from it to have a family. He now has a wife and two grown daughters.
“I have no regrets about that at all,” he said.
And Wildhorse is a good fit.
“I’ve got a wonderful staff,” he said. “It’s great to be working with such well-versed individuals.”
