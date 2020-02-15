HERMISTON — Pac/West Communications is welcoming a new face in its Hermiston office.
Whitley Schiller, hired as an assistant account manager, grew up in Hermiston and graduated from Pendleton High School, according to a news release from Pac/West. She graduated from Willamette University with degrees in politics and philosophy and a minor in religious studies. Her experience includes time as a legislative intern at the Oregon Capitol and working for the Office of Community Service Learning at Willamette University.
Schiller said in a statement that she wants to "deconstruct the stigma around politics and help amplify voices that aren’t often heard."
"People in Eastern Oregon are hard-working and care about their communities," she said. "They’re good stewards of the land and conservationists in a way that people in the metro area don’t always recognize. Anything I can do to help educate the state about all the good things we’re accomplishing out here is worthwhile.”
Pac/West provides consulting on government affairs and communications. Its Eastern Oregon office is located at 1050 S.W Elm Ave., Suite 260, in Hermiston.
