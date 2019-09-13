HERMISTON — Pac/West Communications moved into its new digs in Hermiston as part of the company's plan to expand government affairs and public relations services to Eastern Oregon and Washington.
The office is in the Columbia Professional Building, 1050 W. Elm Ave., Hermiston, and will serve as the company’s regional base of operations.
“Our mission has always been to give a clear and influential voice to our clients, especially those who are overlooked by the powers that be,” according to a statement from Pac/West Communications President Paul Phillips. “The Columbia Basin is a powerhouse of innovation, growth, and development in the Pacific Northwest. We’re eager to enhance and promote that work.”
Pac/West will staff the Hermiston office with Phillip Scheuers and Daniel Wattenburger, two local professionals who have first-hand knowledge of the region and its issues.
Scheuers for the last 10 years has worked on government affairs and economic development, specifically in Eastern Oregon. Wattenburger was an editor at the East Oregonian newspaper for more than a decade and specializes in communication and understands rural Oregon politics, economy, natural resources, education and health care.
Ryan Tribbett, senior vice president of government affairs for Pac/West, stated, “Phil and Daniel have an authentic rural Oregon perspective and the know-how to convey those principles and priorities in Salem.”
