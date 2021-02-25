WALLA WALLA — Lori Wyman is stepping in as regional business manager for Pacific Power in Walla Walla and other Southeast Washington communities, according to a press release.
For the last five years, Wyman has served in the same capacity in Northeast Oregon, which she will continue to support as she takes on the Walla Walla area. Wyman will begin working closely with customers and businesses of all sizes across the region with a focus on supporting each community’s energy needs and opportunities.
“I look forward to becoming involved in the unique SE Washington communities with their long histories and vibrant futures, “ se said. “Working with customers and local leaders, my goal is to discover even more areas where Pacific Power’s partnership can fortify community goals and make our customers lives better.”
Pacific Power serves over 30,000 customers in SE Washington and 40,000 in Umatilla and Wallowa counties in Oregon. Wyman will be the main contact for all government, community and business organizations.
Wyman joined Pacific Power in 2016. Previously, she spent 19 years with Puget Sound Energy. She served on the King County Utility Coordination Council and played a key role in the Municipal Department, as well as other responsibilities over the years.
