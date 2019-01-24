PENDLETON — Pacific Power cautions Pendleton-area businesses to be aware of possible scam calls.
It has been reported that scammers are calling businesses in Pendleton and threatening to disconnect the power unless payment for an overdue bill is made immediately. Pacific Power urges those who may receive such calls to refrain from making arrangements for a payment. People should make note of the callback number. After hanging up, Pacific Power asks people to call the company’s toll-free number at 1-888-221-7070.
For more information about recent scams targeting utility customers, visit www.pacificpower.net/scam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.