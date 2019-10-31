UMATILLA COUNTY — Pacific Power will match up to $144,000 in customer donations to the Oregon Energy Fund this November.
The Oregon Energy Fund is a Portland-based nonprofit that allocates money to people who need help paying their utility bills in times of financial strain. This month, Pacific Power customers will find a contribution envelope for the organization in their bill.
Customers can donate as low as a $1 per month, and donations will go to paying utilities for someone in the same county as the donor.
Pacific Power will match each dollar with two dollars in a “two-for-one."
“Studies have shown that more than a quarter of Oregonians struggle to pay their bills each year,” said Brian Allbritton, executive director of OEF. “(This program) helps ensure that our neighbors don’t have to sacrifice food, rent, medicine, or child care to make ends meet.”
Last year, Pacific Power donations from customers and employees helped pay for utilities at 589 homes.
A recent press release, issued by Pacific Power, said that customers who need assistance with their utilities should call Pacific Power at 1-888-221-7070 to create a payment plan or be directed to agencies that “may be able to help.”
