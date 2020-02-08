UMATILLA COUNTY — Pacific Power is asking customers to consider donating to the Oregon Energy Fund, and they’re willing to match those donations by double.
“Partnerships like (this) make a difference,” said William Comeau, vice president of customer experience and innovation. ”This program personifies that commitment as it brings our organization and customers together to help others.”
In February, Pacific Power customers will find a contribution envelope in their bill. Those who pay electronically can send a check or enroll in a fixed donation program that lets customers donate as little as $1 a month and Pacific Power will match it with $2.
The Oregon Energy Fund has provided monetary assistance to more than 300,000 Oregonians who need help paying their bills in times of crisis since the late 1980s. Last year donations from Pacific Power’s employees, customer base and its corporate branch provided support to almost 600 homes across the state.
Pacific Power customers who need bill assistance can talk with representatives to establish payment plans that work for their individual needs and direct them to agencies that may be able to help. Pacific Power's customer service number is 1-888-221-7070.
