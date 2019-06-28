HERMISTON — Hermiston's fast food offerings are about to expand with the addition of a Panda Express.
The "fast casual Chinese" restaurant confirmed in a tweet that it is building a restaurant at 1530 N. First St. in Hermiston. It is expected to open in December.
The property just north of Walmart housed Stockman's Steakhouse for several years, followed by a brief period as Indian Kitchen and Steakhouse, an Indian buffet that also offered more American fare.
Currently the nearest Panda Express to Hermiston is in Kennewick. The first Panda Express opened in Glendale, California, in 1983.
