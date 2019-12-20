Panda Express opens
Hermiston residents wasted no time lining up for lunch after Panda Express opened its doors on Friday at 1530 N. First St. At noon, the restaurant was busy and a line of cars extended from the drive-thru window through the parking lot. The “fast casual Chinese” restaurant purchased the former Stockman’s Steakhouse building this summer and tore it down to build the new building.

 Staff photo by Jade McDowell

