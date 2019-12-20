Hermiston residents wasted no time lining up for lunch after Panda Express opened its doors on Friday at 1530 N. First St. At noon, the restaurant was busy and a line of cars extended from the drive-thru window through the parking lot. The “fast casual Chinese” restaurant purchased the former Stockman’s Steakhouse building this summer and tore it down to build the new building.
