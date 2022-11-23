 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

Pendeton's Woodpecker changes hands

RWCGroup_002.jpg
Buy Now

RWC Group manager Jeremy Russell poses for a photo Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the former Woodpecker Truck & Equipment business near Pendleton.

 Photos by Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — RWC Group took control Sept. 1 of the former Woodpecker Truck & Equipment Inc. off Exit 202 on Interstate 84 west of Pendleton. RWC is a commercial truck and bus dealership, based in Phoenix, Arizona, and operating at 15 locations in Arizona, California, Washington, Alaska and now Oregon.

“Things are going well,” Pendleton manager Jeremy Russell said. “More than high diesel prices, shortages of microchips and other parts have affected sales. It’s the same throughout the nation across the whole automotive industry. If you order a truck now, you’ll have to wait about two years to take delivery.”

RWCGroup_001.jpg
Buy Now

The International sign remains standing Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, off Interstate 84’s Exit 202 near Pendleton at the former Woodpecker Truck & Equipment Inc., now under the ownership of the RWC Group.
RWCGroup_003.jpg
Buy Now

Vehicles fill the parking lot Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, to receive services from RWC Group off Interstate 84’s Exit 202 near Pendleton.
RWCGroup_005.jpg
Buy Now

A diesel gas station operates Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, for truck drivers at RWC Group — formerly Woodpecker Truck & Equipment — near Pendleton.
RWCGroup_004.jpg
Buy Now

A truck rests off to the side of the lot Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at RWC Group off Interstate 84’s Exit 202, near Pendleton.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local News

Sports

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred