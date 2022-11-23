Pendeton's Woodpecker changes hands

PENDLETON — RWC Group took control Sept. 1 of the former Woodpecker Truck & Equipment Inc. off Exit 202 on Interstate 84 west of Pendleton. RWC is a commercial truck and bus dealership, based in Phoenix, Arizona, and operating at 15 locations in Arizona, California, Washington, Alaska and now Oregon.
“Things are going well,” Pendleton manager Jeremy Russell said. “More than high diesel prices, shortages of microchips and other parts have affected sales. It’s the same throughout the nation across the whole automotive industry. If you order a truck now, you’ll have to wait about two years to take delivery.”
Russell previously worked six years for RWC in service shops at its Seattle, Tacoma and Yakima locations. He worked for Les Schwab Tire Centers for 20 years.
“I love Pendleton,” he said. “I was born and raised in Prineville, so I’ve moved closer to my roots.”
Some things change, some don’tSince taking over the Woodpecker business from the Clark family, Russell already had gotten involved in the community, as he used to do with Les Schwab.
“We’ve supported girls’ softball and FFA,” Russell said. “We want to be involved in the community and put our name out.”
Russell has taken down the iconic Woodpecker sign from the roof of the service, parts and sales building, but the replacement RWC signage hadn’t arrived yet.
“The Clark family was very gracious,” Russell said. “They let me come in early August to get familiar with everybody and everything. We made a few changes. Woodpecker had a salvage yard. We’ve dispensed with that.”
Woodpecker’s startElwood “Woody” Clark, 99, acquired the local International Trucks dealership and founded Woodpecker Truck in 1960 on Highway 11 northeast of Pendleton. Until its recent closure, NWB Sales occupied the site.
“On Google it still says Woodpecker Landing Strip,” Woody’s son Dan Clark said.
Woody Clark moved the business to its 40-acre I-84 site in 1968, when the freeway was new. Besides truck sales, parts and maintenance, Woodpecker also offered towing and wrecker road service.
“Dad had a Cessna (light plane) dealership,” Dan Clark said. “Bombardier approached him for a snowmobile franchise. We had a snowmobile with a trailer on skis. It was a blast to drive.”
Woody Clark’s sons Dan and John went to work for the company right out of high school. Dan studied truck maintenance at Blue Mountain Community College.
Woodpecker Vice President Dan Clark moved from Pendleton to the company’s Yakima location in 1996, then to Kennewick. His wife works in Richland, Washington. John Clark managed Woodpecker’s Troutdale operation.
“I didn’t want to retire at 59,” Dan Clark said, “but it was the right decision. Johnny wanted to sell. I considered buying him out, and Dad was OK with that, so that we could carry on. But my wife and I talked about it and decided to sell.”
RWC — ‘They’re good people’Woodpecker sold its Yakima and Troutdale locations in 2008. John Clark stepped in as bookkeeper at Pendleton. He began working from home and moved to Wyoming. Woodpecker President Woody Clark underwent surgery to remove a tumor in 2020. Dan assumed day-to-day operation of the company, commuting from Kennewick to Pendleton.
“The people who bought our Yakima business couldn’t make a go of it,” Dan Clark said. “RWC acquired the location, and purchased the land from Woodpecker. We had held onto the ground and leased it to the initial buyers. So we already had a relationship with them.”
Like Woodpecker, RWC Group is a family business, founded by Robert W. Cunningham of Phoenix, its president.
“We’ve been respectful to RWC,” Dan Clark said. We didn’t want to step on their toes. I like those people. They’re good people. Our relationship is good. We want to help boost them. We have an agreement that they can call on me for help for a year, but they haven’t asked very often.”
Selling was about familyThe Clark family decided selling to RWC Group was the right thing to do. In today’s environment, a larger and growing company works better than a lone local business, Dan Clark said.
“It was more about our family situation than the business,” Dan Clark said. “Bringing in a larger company with more resources helped to protect our employees and customers. We could have done it as a stand-alone, but I was wasting my commute time. Woodpecker was Dad’s sandbox. He loved it. I liked it, but wasn’t in love with it.”
Dan Clark is confident that his father will be able to celebrate his 100th birthday in July 2023. His family flew with him from Pasco to Tampa via Denver this year to visit a Christian retreat center where Woody Clark had friends. Due to needing a wheelchair in the airports, the elder Clark said it was his last cross-country trip.
“He founded it,” Dan Clark said. “He has respect from a lot of people. I’m his son, but I’m not Woody Clark.”
