PENDLETON — Attorney Michael Collins of Pendleton, 69, retired in December, ending 71 years of his family's law practice in the city. He reflected on changes in the legal profession in his more than 42-year practice.
"In looking back, there were no computers when I started out," he said. "Various types of IBM Selectric typewriters were it. The profession was male-dominated. We spent more time in court than now, in most areas of practice."
Collins said electronic filings have ended the former need to race to the courthouse, which dictated the location of many law offices. The state has taken over from county clerks.
"The Oregon Supreme Court now manages court filings electronically," he said.
Technology has marched on in other ways as well.
"You can record deeds online now," he said. "During the pandemic, we met with clients through Zoom or by telephone."
His long-time office assistant took a new job last year. Collins tried to administer the office and run his practice alone, as technology now makes possible for some attorneys. But even with the help of his wife, Shannon Cimmiyotti Collins, and technology, he struggled to do both jobs.
"I decided at the end of last year it was time for me to move to a different phase in my life," Collins said. "Shannon was very supportive of retirement."
Family in the law
His brother and former partner, Robert W. Collins Jr., is a judge in Oregon 6th Judicial District. He won the nonpartisan six-year term in 2018.
Their father, Robert W. "Bob" Collins Sr., 1921-2012, joined the Pendleton firm Raley, Kilkenny & Raley in 1951. Thus began a long and satisfying legal career in the city.
"After the Raley firm, dad hung out his shingle and went solo," Collins said. "Then he partnered briefly with Ray Danner."
For several years, Collins Sr. was a partner in the law firm of Fabre, Collins & Kottkamp with his friends Harold Fabre and John Kottkamp.
"He went out on his own again in the mid-'60s," Michael Collins said.
He said his father worked for Roy Raley, founder of the Round-Up and Happy Canyon. Collins' wife Shannon Cimmiyotti Collins' family have been active in the Round-Up and rodeo in general.
"Dad wasn't a partner in the Raley firm," Collins said. "But he was great friends with Roy's son Jim Raley. Jim didn't like to try cases, but dad loved it. Jim would throw cases his way. Dad had a special place in his heart for Jim."
Pendleton lawyers then and now oppose each other.
"Lawyers in Eastern Oregon traditionally have been very collegial," Collins said. "We can remain friends despite adversarial appearances in court. We can do that, then go out and have a beer."
Follows in his father's footsteps
Michael Collins graduated from Pendleton High School in 1971, then from his father's alma mater Centre College in Danville, Kentucky. He married Shannon Cimmiyotti, PHS Class of 1972, daughter of prominent restaurateurs Paul and Ann Cimmiyotti. He next attended Vermont Law School, South Royalton, near Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire. After their exposure to the South and Northeast, the young couple returned home.
"We're Westerners," Michael said. "We knew we would not stick around back East."
Paul Cimmiyotti was a professional rodeo cowboy and Pendleton Round-Up director. Shannon was a 1973 Round-Up court princess. Her sister Gregory wa also a princess, and her sister Cyd later queen. Paul Cimmiyotti died in 2003 and Ann in 2007.
In the early 1980s, Rob and Mike bought and remodeled the 1904 Ellis House, 326 S.E. Second St., Pendleton, where the firm remained until Mike's retirement.
Collin's retirement plans involve taking a more active role in managing and operating his and Shannon's own real estate ventures, including a small ranch.
They also intend to visit their far flung children and grandchildren. Their daughter, Caitlin, lives in Pendleton, younger son, Paul, in the Queens Borough of New York City and elder son, Kevin, in Orting, Washington.
