MichaelCollins_001.jpg
Recently retired attorney Michael Collins, 69, reflects Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, on his career and his family's law practice at Collins Law Firm LLC in Pendleton. 

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Attorney Michael Collins of Pendleton, 69, retired in December, ending 71 years of his family's law practice in the city. He reflected on changes in the legal profession in his more than 42-year practice.

"In looking back, there were no computers when I started out," he said. "Various types of IBM Selectric typewriters were it. The profession was male-dominated. We spent more time in court than now, in most areas of practice."

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

