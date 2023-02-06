PENDLETON — Every weekday at 4 a.m., before the sun rises and while the winter chill in the air still bites, Lisa Hamilton arrives at Eden’s Kitchen with one goal: bake Pendleton’s daily supply of artisanal stirato bread.
Hamilton pours herself a cup of coffee, flips on the lights and the radio and starts mixing dough and baking the bread for that day. She prepares it all by hand and with a small Hobart mixer and baked in two small home-style stovetop ovens.
Eden’s Kitchen specializes in stirato, more commonly known as Italian baguette, which shares much with the Italian breakfast staple, focaccia, but can conveniently be prepared and baked on the same day. The stirato bread's uniquely quick preparation and cooking characteristics allow Hamilton to produce it en masse, daily, without the need for complicated tools or ingredients.
“I love my shift. I come in, I get all of my baking done and I'm out of here before anything really takes off,” Hamilton said as she kneaded the dough for her wheat bread. “You can get a lot done in a morning like this.”
Hamilton picked up her baking skills through a childhood rich in culinary experience, later heightened by marrying into a family of cooks, she said, but when her daughter Kayla Henshaw purchased Eden’s Kitchen from its original owner in 2021, everything changed.
“When I bought Eden’s Kitchen in June, the same month I got married, and with a child, in the pandemic, we were not doing the best financially,” Henshaw said. “It was a lot of things at once, but I didn’t want to see this place close. My mom came in to bake and that was huge.”
When Henshaw took over Eden’s Kitchen in 2021, she said the restaurant was in dire straits, understaffed and underfunded in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. To survive, Eden’s Kitchen had to secure financial support from the Federal government but also sought relief through a GoFundMe to raise $5,000. They raised $170.
“I had to spend a lot of my own money to keep myself afloat,” Henshaw said. “We’re still not 100%, I haven’t been able to start paying myself yet, but I’m hoping I’ll be able to do that after we move to Blue Mountain Community College.”
That move is happening in March after the college and business struck a deal.
Eden’s Kitchen’s recovery has been slow, but in February 2023, Henshaw’s previous 10-hour shifts shortened, new staff has been hired and has begun experimenting with the menu, and Eden’s Kitchen is preparing to move into a full-scale kitchen for the first time.
“I've just been skating by so it's not like we're thriving financially, but we are building our customer base more and we keep being successful,” Henshaw said. “I just feel like it's going to be a lot easier once I'm up at BMCC to be able to pay myself. I am still just getting by.”
Henshaw and Hamilton’s hope for financial stability once they’ve moved to BMCC is supported by a wealth of experience in catering for the school, Hamilton said, as well as a loyal customer base from BMCC’s administration and faculty that have been coming to Eden’s Kitchen for years.
“I think we’re going to do more catering for weddings and stuff once we’ve moved into the kitchen at BMCC,” Henshaw said. “We’ve done a few weddings, did bread, fruit and salads. It went over really well, they’re easier, and they make good money. That’s my goal once we get settled.”
Henshaw also said she hopes BMCC’s kitchen will allow the business to upscale operations and provide artisanal bread for Pendleton’s restaurants, whether sandwich bread or table rolls.
For Hamilton, the joy is in seeing her 30-year-old daughter, Henshaw, succeed in a notoriously difficult industry, in the face of odds that were not so favorable just a few years ago.
“I think it’s the most awesome thing seeing her succeed,” Hamilton said. “I think she’s doing amazing, from what she started with, she’s come a long way and it just makes my heart shine that she’s doing what she’s doing.”
Though Eden’s Kitchen will be moving out of its Southwest Sixth Street location in March, Henshaw and Hamilton are devoted to preserving the restaurant's identity going forward.
“I’ve been coming here my whole life, I’m very sentimentally attached to this location. I had my third birthday here, and that was the best birthday I ever had,” Henshaw said. “It’s like I can just feel it in here, so I’ve been holding on to this place for longer than I should have because I was sentimentally attached, so it’s bittersweet, but I’m very excited for the next step.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.