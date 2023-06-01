Barhyte
PENDLETON — Suzie’s Brewery Co. of Pendleton on Thursday, June 1, announced its partnership with the Portland Timbers and Providence Park.

"This exciting collaboration brings together two beloved entities with shared values of promoting a better-for-you lifestyle and embracing the great outdoors," according the company's press release.

