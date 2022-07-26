PENDLETON — Pendleton cannabis stores are weathering the latest trend in their industry — declining prices at the counter.

The Portland Business Journal has reported the median price for usable cannabis in Oregon is down 19% from last year. The drop is happening while inflation is driving up the costs of fuel and groceries nationwide.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.