PENDLETON — Pendleton cannabis stores are weathering the latest trend in their industry — declining prices at the counter.
The Portland Business Journal has reported the median price for usable cannabis in Oregon is down 19% from last year. The drop is happening while inflation is driving up the costs of fuel and groceries nationwide.
Brandon Krenzler is co-owner of Kind Leaf, one of the four cannabis dispensaries operating in Pendleton. He said he sees a few factors at play in the price drop.
“Everyone is spending their paycheck on food and fuel,” he said. “When people are spending more on gas, food, they don’t have as much to spend on cannabis.”
And then transportation costs, he said, “are killing everybody.”
Kind Leaf co-owner Erin Purchase concurred and said it’s not just prices at the pump and grocery stores that have been rising, but also utilities are costing more.
“I think we’re seeing a decline in vices, cannabis sales in particular,” she said.
Krenzler also said an oversupply of product is pushing down prices. He pointed to Canada as a major source for that abundance.
The United States’ northern neighbor has allowed “huge, major players to come in,” he said, with massive greenhouses that come with big harvests. Too much product, and the prices plummet. That comes with some dire consequences, he said.
Larger farms and out-of-state farms might have more cushion against hard economic times, Krenzler explained, and can afford to lower their prices and recover to keep paying their bills. But smaller farms have less cushion, and sometimes they have investors to pay back. The situation allows big cannabis farms to cannibalize small farms.
Kind Leaf carries about 160 strains it sources from a variety of farms with a focus on family-owned, craft farmers, Krenzler said, and not all of those business partners are making it.
“We’re seeing a lot of farms going out of business,” Krenzler said, including a couple of cannabis producers Kind Leaf carries.
“Some of their products on our shelves are the final product,” he said. “There’s only so much we can do. Customers everywhere are feeling the same pain. If they’re buying products, they’re tending toward the cheaper products.”
As farms Kind Leaf has done business with go under, it means Kind Leaf is unable to purchase a large variety of edibles or vape pen products.
Jacki Zeckman is the store manager of Thur’s Smoke Shop, also in Pendleton. He said the cannabis business is like a wave, “always up and down,” and it takes finding the right partners to stay afloat. For the cannabis customer now, he said, prices are better.
Thur’s top-shelf cannabis is going for $10 a gram, lower than some other competing stores, he said, but the business always makes its margins.
Thur’s customers have shifted in what they buy, he said, engaging in more budget conscientious shopping. While the monetary volume in the store has dropped, foot traffic remains high.
“I still see quite a few people every day,” Zeckman said. “I may not move as much, but I move more customer-friendly items.”
Likewise, Kind Leaf has not experienced a slowdown in the number of sales, Krenzler said, but also is seeing customers spend their money differently. They stock up on cheaper products, for example, rather than premium goods.
Like any business, Zeckman said, surviving takes building partnerships. And in cannabis, that means working out mutually beneficial deals with suppliers all year long.
To get through this, Krenzler encouraged cannabis consumers to continue to support their favorite farms, so when the economic tide turns, they can produce the variety that people are used to.
