Natalie Battaglia, 24, communications director of the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, discusses her excitement to bring new events to the community Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce office.
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Chamber of Commerce has a new face handling the role of communications director.
Natalie Battaglia, 24, started her new role July 12. She is from Okemah, Oklahoma, and moved out of the Panhandle State for the first time to take the job in Pendleton.
“When I graduated last December I’d been looking for jobs everywhere, I wanted to move out of Oklahoma, and I’ve always had an interest in Oregon,” Battaglia said.
She said she found this job, and Chamber Executive Director Cheri Rosenberg "basically recruited" her.
endleton is not altogether too different from her home of Okemah, and she said while she may not be in Oklahoma anymore, Eastern Oregon felt very familiar.
“I’m a super people person, I love being around people, helping people, getting to know people, and this job requires a bit of a servant's heart,” Battaglia said. “I also really enjoy that I’m starting to use some of the skills I learned in college.”
She studied agricultural communications and animal science alongside agricultural business and economics at Oklahoma State University, which she said gave her the perfect background for taking a job in a community such as Pendleton.
“I’m curious how agriculture is different here, because you all have so much more wheat here, and I’m curious about the different agricultural perspectives out here,” Battaglia said.
In her new role at the Chamber, she said she intends to use her outside perspective to bring new events and find new ways to highlight Pendleton businesses.
“I’m really excited to be bringing in some outside perspective and bringing some fun new events for downtown and Pendleton in general," she said. “We all work really well together here in an office full of women, which is awesome to say, and we all get along so well. I’m excited to really serve the community and the downtown area. Hopefully we can start bringing in new events even this fall.”
What those new events may be, Battaglia said it is too soon to tell, but she already was working hard to get the wheels in motions, which she said has been facilitated by how friendly and welcoming Pendleton locals and business owners have been since her arrival.
“I’m having a great time meeting everyone and it’s been amazing learning about the businesses in town,” Battaglia said. “It’s great from an outside perspective, I have no biases, which makes it easier to serve the people. It's so nice how welcoming people have been.”
