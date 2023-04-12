PENDLETON — McCormack Construction Co. is moving its headquarters in Pendleton from the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport to Southwest 37th Street and Southgate, south of the Les Schwab Tire Center.
"The reason is we've grown," Tyson Furstenberg, McCormack Construction owner and president, said. "Our space here is no longer big enough. We lease our current place from the city."
Tyson and Megan Furstenberg, doing business as Double R Development LLC, own the new lot on Southgate.
"We'll move in late summer or fall," Furstenberg said. "Our lease expires at the end of the year. The last several years have been good, so the time was right. For what we do, and for the people who work here, we need more usable space. We'll have a nice shop and offices with state of the art equipment."
McCormack's present premises also make deliveries by large trucks difficult.
"We'll continue to lease a spot at the airport from the city for materials and lay down stuff that aren't nice to look at," Furstenberg said. "We'll keep the yard at the new site nice, parking vehicles there."
The move is exciting, he said.
"We've been in our current building as long as I've been here," Furstenberg said. "That's 23 years. The building itself is from 1975. It has had several different owners and remodels. Rather than continue to lease it, it makes sense for us to build our own. It has been a long time coming."
