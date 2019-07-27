PENDLETON — Tammy and Amber Heath of Pendleton recently opened a Dream Vacations franchise.
Amber, an Air Force veteran, and her wife, Tammy, completed an intensive training program to become certified Dream Vacations travel agents in Pendleton. As part of the home-based travel agent franchise network, the Heaths have access to cruise and land vacation deals as well as Dream Vacations’ exclusive product and service offerings.
“Tired of staycations or stuck in a vacation rut? From Tammy’s extensive cruise experience and my travels around the world as part of the U.S. Air Force, we have the expertise to transform your vacation into a dream vacation,” Amber said.
They are equipped to handle all the details in arranging travel and vacations. Consumers can browse the Heath’s new Dream Vacations website or contact them for personalized guidance in planning memorable vacations.
For more information or to book a vacation, call 541-276-1917 or visit www.roundup-travel.com. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
