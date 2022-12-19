PENDLETON — The Pendleton Downtown Association has cut its executive director position.
Association President Joe Bachmeier in an email to members announced the board “made the very difficult decision to eliminate” the executive director position.
“This means we do not currently have a paid staff member of the PDA,” according to the announcement. “Though we do not have a dedicated staff member, we look forward to working together with you, our PDA membership, continuing to move forward in the best interest of Downtown Pendleton. Our volunteer board is more committed than ever to work toward our common good.”
Tim McFetridge has been leading the organization since mid 2021. He was the PDA’s fourth director since the nonprofit created the position in 2017.
Bachmeier stressed the move was not about the performance of the outgoing executive director.
“At this time, it is not financially feasible to have a paid employee,” Bachmeier stated.
The PDA board will continue to meet monthly and is accepting applications for at least two board positions, according to the email. Those interested can request a PDA board application at director@heritagestationmusuem.org.
The Pendleton Downtown Association also is interested in getting more engagement with its retail and makers sectors and expects board members to “put in a few hours a week and help out” with one or two events a year. The association also is interested in people who don’t want to serve on the board but would volunteer for committees “to help with the ‘planning’ and the ‘doing’ around events.”
Membership meetings will continue on the first Thursday of the month, 8 a.m. at Heritage Station Museum.
Bachmeier also reported the association is working on sending a survey to community members to assess its goals and put efforts toward programing that will “make the best impact possible.”
