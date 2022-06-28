PENDLETON — David Beamer of Walla Walla has bought Dutch Bros coffee shop franchises in La Grande and his hometown of Pendleton. He acquired two franchises in Walla Walla in 2008 and 2018 and another in Milton-Freewater in 2013.
“I was born in Walla Walla and lived in Athena through kindergarten,” Beamer said, ”but moved to Pendleton for first grade, and graduated from high school there in 2000. It’s exciting to own a franchise in my home town.”
Beamer graduated from Oregon State University in 2004.
“I worked at Hill Meat, slaughtering hogs every morning,” he said. “In October 2002, I started working night shifts at Dutch Bros, and made manager in 2007. I never thought that pouring and handing out coffee was going to be my future. But it’s the easiest and funnest job I’d ever had, so I made a career of it.”
At a Dutch Bros meeting in Nashville, Beamer learned about the opportunity to buy franchises in La Grande, Pendleton and Hermiston from their owner Marc Lee. A friend from the Tri-Cities purchased the Hermiston shop.
“I might be the only franchisee with a store in his hometown,” he surmised. “There may be only about 40 franchises left. The company owns most of the stores. Dutch Bros’ target is 4000 locations.”
Beamer has been amazed at the loyalty of his customers.
“We had regulars at the Milton-Freewater store who drove daily from Pilot Rock,” he said. “The Pendleton outlet has saved them a lot of time and money. It’s exciting for me to be on the road to Pendleton and La Grande every Wednesday and Thursday.”
