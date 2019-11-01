PENDLETON — Honey from Blue Mountain Apiary of Pendleton took third place at the fall conference of the Oregon State Beekeepers Association.
Ron Martin of Pendleton started the beekeeping business a couple of years ago with his two sons, Elon and Devin Martin. Ron Martin went through the state association’s class on beekeeping, and this year was Blue Mountain Apiary’s first harvest. He said he and his boys decided to enter their honey in the association’s contest at the conference Oct. 25-27 in Florence.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” Ron Martin said. “I put some honey in a couple of jars and handed it in.”
And the result was third place.
The honey scored low marks, he reported, for foam at the top of the bottles and an uneven fill.
However, he said, the Martin clan won 10 out of 10 points for bottle cleanliness, 20 out of 20 for moisture content and 20 points out of 20 for flavor.
That last one, he said, was what he was aiming for.
With one year of harvest under the bonnet, Martin said third place is pretty sweet.
