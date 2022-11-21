miketurner_002.jpg
Funeral director Mike Turner gives a tour Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, of Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop and talks about returning to Pendleton to run a family funeral home.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Mike Turner is the new funeral director of Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. But the 49-year-old is not new to the funeral home.

"This is where my career in funeral service began in 1991," he said. "I apprenticed here, got married, was gone for a while, then made a round trip."

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

