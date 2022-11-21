PENDLETON — Mike Turner is the new funeral director of Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. But the 49-year-old is not new to the funeral home.
"This is where my career in funeral service began in 1991," he said. "I apprenticed here, got married, was gone for a while, then made a round trip."
Turner most recently worked in the Tri-Cities, mainly in Kennewick, but with a location in Pasco as well. His wife, Michelle Turner, a Pendleton High School graduate, stays most of the time in the Tri-Cities, where their youngest child is a high school freshman, but helps out at the funeral home at least weekly. She intends to come more often for services.
Mike Turner grew up in Gresham. His parents moved to Pendleton in his senior year so he racked up many miles on Interstate 84. In the basement of Pioneer Chapel atop a pile of books he recently found an envelope containing his 1995 application to the funeral service education program at Mt. Hood Community College. He is licensed in a number of Western states because he also worked as a casket company representative and consultant. Now he is focused on Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop.
"The previous owners, Valerie and Ron Martin, had been here a lot of years," he said. "Ron passed away in October 2021. Other folks assisted Valerie, friends in funeral service who stepped in to help her. Running it was hard for a year, trying to take care of things without Ron."
Turner took possession of the premises, built in 1931, on Oct. 28.
"I came into the facility the day we signed," he said. "We have been fortunate already to serve a few families. In the Tri-Cities we would serve about 600 families per year. Here, it's 100 to 120. Just a few have called so far. We're just getting our feet underneath us to be an asset to the community."
Pendleton Pioneer Chapel yet again this year hosted the city's Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.
"More than 100 people attended the memorial service," Turner said. "It was cold and gray, but people still came out to support veterans. The Boy Scouts were in uniform and the (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Auxiliary turned out. It's not just for ladies anymore. Husbands of women enrolled in the VFW are eligible."
Dutch Bros Coffee donated hot coffee and chocolate, while Turner bought doughnuts.
"In the bigger picture, there is a lot of history tied to the area here," Turner said. "The original Folsom funeral service was on the other side of the river. He worked out of his home. He undertook to build caskets. Signs in those days read, 'Cabinet shop and undertaker.'"
Turner found a well-used bulb syringe for injecting embalming fluid and two cooling boards in the funeral home.
"Embalming began during the Civil War," he said. "Bodies were placed on a cooling board, with ice underneath it and a sheet over it."
Most of the people Turner has encountered whom he knew from his previous residence in Pendleton are the parents of friends who have since moved away.
"We made a big circle and landed back at the beginning," he said. "People here have been very positive, very welcoming. The parents of a daughter who passed away donated her upright Steinway piano to the chapel. It's nice. We're grateful to have the opportunity to help families here."
