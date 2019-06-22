PENDLETON — Energy Trust of Oregon hired Pendleton resident Caryn Appler as its outreach manager for Eastern Oregon.
Appler is a facility planning consultant and energy industry leader, according to the news release from Energy Trust, and made a career helping Eastern Oregon businesses and residents make the best choices for their energy and building needs. She will continue that work with the independent nonprofit organization, engaging with utility customers and other community members across Eastern Oregon to connect them to Energy Trust offers and help them save energy and generate renewable energy.
“I’m excited to continue building relationships in my community while helping residents and businesses use energy wisely,” Appler said in a written statement. “This part of the state is unique to other areas in Oregon, and to be successful we have to be familiar with the needs of communities here. I am excited to bring as much benefit as possible to customers here.”
Appler comes to her new job with deep experience with Energy Trust’s services and offers for residential customers and relationships with regional communities, which she gained while working as a residential account manager for CLEAResult, one of Energy Trust’s program delivery contractors. She takes on the role from Susan Badger-Jones, a long-time Energy Trust outreach manager who retired at the end of May.
Appler also is active in the Pendleton community. She is a member of the Pendleton Parks and Recreation Commission and serves on the board for the Pendleton Center for the Arts, where she also teachers ceramics classes.
