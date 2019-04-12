PENDLETON — Stearns Lending announced Greg Galloway of Pendleton is the company’s new area manager for home loans.
Galloway was branch manager for Stearns and has more than 20 years of retail lending experience. The company in a written statement explained Galloway’s responsibilities include oversight of loan production, recruiting and business development efforts in the Pacific Northwest market. Jim Linnane, Stearns national head of retail lending, said the company was excited to add the industry veteran.
“Greg Galloway brings a tremendous background of leadership to Stearns,” Linnane stated. “He has a proven track record of building high quality production teams, and has experience as a leader in sales, operations and business development will accelerate our efforts to build our brand.”
Galloway in the announcement also stated he was happy for the opportunity and looking forward to building on what Stearns started in the Pacific Northwest.
